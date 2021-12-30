Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.2% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

NYSE BAC opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $365.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.