Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,511,000 after purchasing an additional 338,145 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.06 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

