Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Down to $15.66

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $15.26. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 3,325 shares.

HLTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nobilis Health alerts:

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $236,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.