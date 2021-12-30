Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

NYSE CCL opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

