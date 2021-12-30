Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 8,746 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 475.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,553,000 after purchasing an additional 787,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,444,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC opened at $139.60 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.