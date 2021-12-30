Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 368.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $167.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.24 and a 200-day moving average of $162.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock valued at $220,608,091. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

