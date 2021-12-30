Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.48 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 107.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,176,000 after buying an additional 214,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,769,000 after buying an additional 323,674 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,593,000 after buying an additional 75,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,558,000 after buying an additional 116,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,413,000 after buying an additional 280,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $120.02 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.50.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

