Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 205.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

