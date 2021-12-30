Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 210.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $750.74 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $545.00 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $754.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $737.32. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

