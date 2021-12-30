Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $2.39 Million in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Jackson Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $377,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $41,618,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98. Jackson Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $42.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

JXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.