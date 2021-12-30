Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Lifted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11,058.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,268,000 after buying an additional 205,248 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $384.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.