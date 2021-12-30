Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.05.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

