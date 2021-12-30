Novare Capital Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,343,473,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after buying an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 129.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after buying an additional 436,549 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $569.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $636.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

