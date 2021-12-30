Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.