Novare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $156.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $125.25 and a 52-week high of $157.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average of $150.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

