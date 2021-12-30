Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,120 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 765,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 71,922 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 651,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 39,982 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.6% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 88.8% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 831,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after buying an additional 391,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

