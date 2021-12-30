Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Nuwellis stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Nuwellis has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

