OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.34

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.34 and traded as low as C$2.14. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 1,194,633 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on OGC. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$257.63 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

