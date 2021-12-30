Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.12. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 116,500 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

