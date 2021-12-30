Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Raymond James

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $345.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.32.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $356.27. 244,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.25 and a 200-day moving average of $301.94. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $189.45 and a one year high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $1,613,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.