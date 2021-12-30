Only1 (LIKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.71 Million

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Only1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a market cap of $21.71 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Only1 has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00042528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,466,869 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

