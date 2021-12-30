Ontology (ONT) Trading 10.1% Lower This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $587.48 million and approximately $51.48 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00215670 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00037675 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003643 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00032113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.23 or 0.00508115 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00079526 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

