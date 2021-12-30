Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 52,325 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 52,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $131,335.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 87,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $254,989.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 21,964 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,372.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 15,204 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $40,138.56.

On Monday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,376.58.

On Friday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $205,330.20.

TCON stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 481,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,634. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.76.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

