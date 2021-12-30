Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.68

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 8436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Several research firms recently commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,454 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 5,406.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,672 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.