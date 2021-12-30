Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 28,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Opus Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.9% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

