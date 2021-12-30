Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $95.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $87.85. The company had a trading volume of 104,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,426,997. The firm has a market cap of $234.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

