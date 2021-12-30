Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

