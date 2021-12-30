Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.02. Origin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

OBNK stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.76. 517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $47.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

