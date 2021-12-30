Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001349 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $250.99 million and $22.90 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

