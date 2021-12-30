Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has $24.68 price objective on the stock.

OCDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an overweight rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of OCDX opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

