Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 137,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 169,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

