Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $86.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

