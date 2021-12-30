PAC Global Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012447 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00141824 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.30 or 0.00539292 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

