Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Trading Up 0%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) shares were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000.

