Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $966,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,251,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $158.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.23 and its 200 day moving average is $140.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

