Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,625 shares during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group comprises about 1.1% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

