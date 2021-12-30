Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Danaher by 47.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,777 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Danaher by 92.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after acquiring an additional 841,874 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $214,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Danaher by 841.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,300,000 after acquiring an additional 683,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,149,000 after acquiring an additional 635,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $326.58 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

