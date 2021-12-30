Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 293 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

NYSE LOW opened at $257.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

