Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $53,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $134.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.33.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.