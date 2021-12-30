Parke Bancorp (PKBK) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ: PKBK) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Parke Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Parke Bancorp pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Parke Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 42.09% 18.20% 1.84% Parke Bancorp Competitors 28.83% 12.43% 1.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Parke Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $88.72 million $28.43 million 6.52 Parke Bancorp Competitors $1.21 billion $218.31 million 12.35

Parke Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Parke Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Parke Bancorp Competitors 2155 8986 7275 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.17%. Given Parke Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Parke Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection. The bank also offers contemporary products and services, such as debit cards, Internet banking and online bill payment. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

