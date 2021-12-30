Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Shares Gap Up to $16.41

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.41, but opened at $16.79. Patria Investments shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $852.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 56.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the second quarter valued at $5,305,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the second quarter valued at $22,089,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 327.7% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 112,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 86,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 40.4% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 750,358 shares in the last quarter.

Patria Investments Company Profile (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

