Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paychex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $87,256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Paychex by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $65,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $137.38 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $138.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.84 and a 200 day moving average of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

