Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Holdings Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 128,762 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after acquiring an additional 821,565 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after acquiring an additional 656,442 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after acquiring an additional 529,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,473,000 after acquiring an additional 868,437 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business’s revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

