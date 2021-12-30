Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Holdings Raised by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 2.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Pembina Pipeline worth $67,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PBA. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -125.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -845.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

