Pendle Market Cap Reaches $21.39 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pendle has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $21.39 million and $547,129.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.92 or 0.07749671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,834.87 or 1.00044916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00072896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051854 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.