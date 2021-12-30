Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after buying an additional 188,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,206,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,866,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,186,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of HII traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.25. 1,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,932. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.36 and a 12 month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

