Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund accounts for 0.9% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 824,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61,803 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 203,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2,603.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 83,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FAX stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.90. 6,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,875. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $4.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.