Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 449.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $698,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,681,115. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $280.89 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.56 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 308.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.32.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.