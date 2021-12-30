PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $239.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

