Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

PRFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

PRFT opened at $133.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average of $113.70. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

